VSP investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Tazewell County.

According to Virginia State Police, it happened around 8 p.m. Saturday on Route 609 less than a mile north of Route 19.

State police say a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, struck several trees, and overturned down an embankment.

The driver, identified as Timmy J. Ball, 54 of Pounding Mill, Va., died at the scene according to VSP. State police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

No other details have been released. VSP says the crash remains under investigation.