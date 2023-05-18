LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash on Sunday left a Jonesville man dead.

According to a release from Corinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP, a Polaris Ranger vehicle was traveling south on Route 615 on May 14 before losing control in a curve. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, the release stated, and struck a guardrail.

The driver, identified as Jeremy L. Horton, 40, of Jonesville, was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. Horton was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Geller said he succumbed to his injuries on May 15.

The crash remains under investigation by VSP personnel, Geller said.