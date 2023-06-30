RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a Russell County crash that left a woman dead.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), on June 25 just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a crashed vehicle near the Russell and Tazewell county line on Route 770.

The VSP report states a 2010 Jeep Cherokee was traveling west when it ran off the right side of the road, went over and down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to a rest against a rock.

The driver, identified by police as Natasha N. Brewster, 39, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the release stated.

The crash remains under investigation to determine the exact date of the crash, according to VSP.