VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Wythe County

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — State troopers are investigating a fatal crash Friday afternoon in Wythe County.

The Virginia State Police says it happened around 2:49 p.m. on Interstate 81.

According to VSP, a box truck was traveling south when it went off the left side of the interstate, crossed the median, and struck a passenger car and two tractor-trailers traveling in the opposite direction.

One of the tractor-trailers also went off the left side of the interstate and into the median as a result of the crash.

VSP says one person is dead.

The crash remains under investigation.