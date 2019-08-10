VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Tazewell County.

VSP says it happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 3600 block of Ravens Nest Branch Road.

That’s where a truck and motorcycle collided, according to VSP.

The crash killed the motorcyclist. Their identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

