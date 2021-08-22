VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Damascus

DAMASCUS, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday night in Damascus.

According to a report from VSP, it was a single-vehicle crash that happened around 8:40 p.m. Friday night on Fig Tree Road, less than a mile north of Government Road.

Reports indicate a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling North on Fig Tree Road when the driver came into a curve and ran off the right side of the road. The driver, identified as 47-year-old Billy Ray Owens of Damascus, was thrown from his bike.

Owens was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

VSP reports indicate Owens was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.