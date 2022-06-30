WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a man last Friday.

According to a news release, at 9:24 p.m. on June 24, a 1990 F350 had been traveling southbound on Route 740 — just north of Route 750 — when it ran off the right side of the road. The truck then overcorrected, causing it to cross the center and run off the left side. It then hit an embankment and tree and overturned, coming to a rest back on the roadway.

The driver, identified as Jason W. Blevins, 41, of Saltville, Virginia, was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries several days later on June 27.

The VSP reported Blevins wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation.