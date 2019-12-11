VSP investigating fatal crash near Marion

1  of  5
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed one person and sent two more to the hospital.

VSP says it happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Crisp Road, just off of Highway 16.

According to state police, a Dodge Ram was traveling south on Crisp Road when it went off the left side of the road, over an embankment, and overturned in a creek.

The driver, identified as David A. Russell, 40 of Marion, died at the scene. Two adult male passengers were taken to Smyth County Community Hospital with minor injuries.

VSP says the driver and passengers were not wearing seatbelts.

