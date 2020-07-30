VSP investigating fatal crash involving tractor-trailer in Scott County

CLINCHPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Scott County that involved a tractor-trailer.

Virginia State Police says the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 near mile marker 17. That’s near Natural Tunnel State Park.

According to VSP, the crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer.

State police confirmed that one person has died.

VDOT says motorists should expect delays in the area.

No other details have been released. The crash remains under investigation.