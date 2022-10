PEARISBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday in Giles County.

According to VSP, a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck collided in the 700 block of North Main Street in Pearisburg. The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

The driver of the pickup truck was killed in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.