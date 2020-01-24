VSP investigating fatal crash involving school bus in Wythe County, no students injured

RURAL RETREAT, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus in Wythe County. No students were injured.

VSP says it happened around 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 5700 block of West Lee Highway/Route 11 in the Rural Retreat community.

According to state police, a Wythe County Public Schools bus collided with a passenger vehicle.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

No juveniles were on the bus. The driver and an adult assistant were the only occupants. The assistant was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.