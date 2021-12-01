VSP investigating fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Route 19 near Black Hollow Road on Tuesday morning, according to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP).

The release states that a 2006 Kia Sorento was traveling on Route 19 at 10:10 a.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over.

The driver, Edda C. Coleman, 72, Lebanon, Virginia, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, Bobbie Smith, 76, Lebanon, Virginia, was also transported to the medical center but died later that day. She was wearing a seatbelt, the release states.

Coleman was cited for reckless driving, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.