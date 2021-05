TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police say one person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Tazewell County.

Virginia State Police say a vehicle was traveling in the 34,100 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned around noon Thursday.

The female passenger died at the scene and the male driver was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.