BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a crash left one person dead in Buchanan County.

A release from the VSP states the crash occurred at 7 a.m. on Jan. 4 on Route 602. Police report a 1994 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was heading north when it went off the left side of the road.

The release states the truck hit a “utility structure” after leaving the roadway.

The driver, identified as Jerl Tiller, 69, died at the scene of the crash. According to the VSP, an 11-year-old passenger was not injured.

Both Tiller and the passenger had been wearing seatbelts.

As of Monday, state police report that Tiller appears to have suffered a “medical condition” prior to the crash.