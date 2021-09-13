VSP investigating fatal crash after man ejected from vehicle

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police revealed on Monday that it is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead.

According to a press release, a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling westbound on Route 670 on Sept. 2 at 7:20 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the highway and traveled down a steep embankment, coming to a rest next to a creek.

The driver, James M. Powers, 69 of Nickelsville, Virginia, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, VSP said.

Powers was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.