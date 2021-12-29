VSP investigating crash with injuries after 2 Jeeps collide in Wise County

Pound, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash on Clintwood Highway that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

According to a VSP spokesperson, the agency responded to the 8500 block at 6:36 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered two Jeep SUVs crashed into each other, sending two people to the Norton Community Hospital for treatment.

No further details have been released at this time. The crash remains under investigation.