VSP investigating crash that left 3 injured and 2 dead, including 6-year-old from Kingsport, Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 81 that occurred in Shenandoah County after two people from Kingsport, Tennessee, died – including a 6-year-old boy.

According to police, the crash occurred along Interstate 81 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times, police said.

The 6-year-old boy from Kingsport, Tenn. was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries. The child was in a booster seat, but not wearing a seatbelt, police reported.

The other fatality in the crash was a 50-year-old female from Kingsport, Tenn., who suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she later died. Police reported that she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Kia, a 31-year-old female from Jackson, Miss., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. She was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

Additional passengers in the Kia were a 41-year-old male and a 31-year-old female, who suffered serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt, but the male was not wearing a seatbelt, police reported.

All the identities are being withheld until next of kin has been notified, VSP Sergeant Brent Coffey reported.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.