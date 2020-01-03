VSP investigating after Tazwell County man injured in shooting on Interstate 77

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Tazewell County man was seriously injured after a minivan drove up next to him on Interstate 77 and someone shot him, according to authorities.

A release from Virginia State Police said the shooting happened at 5:27 a.m. on Friday as the 40-year-old victim was driving north on I-77 in a Toyota Corolla.

VSP officials said a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up alongside the Toyota near mile marker 63 in Bland County when someone inside the van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver.

The release says the van kept driving north on I-77 towards West Virginia.

After pulling onto the shoulder of the road, the victim called 911.

He is being treated at Wytheville Community Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 276-228-3131.