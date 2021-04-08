VSP investigating after South Carolina driver flown to hospital following crash in Smyth Co. pursuit

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a police chase in Smyth County on Wednesday, April 7 ended in a crash.

According to a release from VSP, a trooper tried to stop a Toyota Camry around 6:35 p.m. on Interstate 81 North in Washington County.

The release states the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit followed.

VSP reports the Toyota continued driving on the interstate “at a high rate of speed.”

The vehicle entered Smyth County, where local deputies had deployed tire deflation strips. Three of the Toyota’s tires were reportedly deflated, but the chase continued.

According to VSP, the Toyota crashed into a guardrail at the 47.7 mile marker.

The driver, identified only as a 30-year-old woman from Greer, South Carolina, was flown to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Traffic camera footage from the Virginia Department of Transportation shows that the interstate was blocked off for more than three hours after the crash.

Both the chase and the crash are still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon.