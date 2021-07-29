VSP investigating after man dies of injuries from Scott County motorcycle crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Pennington Gap man died Tuesday after he was severely injured in a motorcycle crash the day before.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Monday, July 26 around 3:49 p.m. on Route 23 in Scott County.

VSP states a 1999 Honda Shadow was headed north when it went off the left side of the road and entered the median. The motorcycle reportedly overcorrected and overturned multiple times.

The Honda motorcycle came to rest in the northbound landes. The operator was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash.

The driver was identified as Kevin Yeary, 41. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

VSP states Yeary died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, July 27. He had been wearing his helmet.

The investigation is still under investigation, VSP reports.