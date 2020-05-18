VSP investigating after fatal pedestrian crash in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Buchanan County on Saturday.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Lesters Fork Road.

VSP reports that a 2014 Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway when the driver, a 91-year-old man from Grundy, suddenly changed course and drove back into the driveway.

When the Lincoln went back into the driveway, it hit a man who was standing on the bridge of the driveway.

VSP says the crash knocked the man off the bridge, and he fell about 10 feet into the creek below.

The Lincoln ran off the side of the bridge, overturned and landed in the creek as well.

The pedestrian, identified as Buford L. Smith, 51 of Grundy, died at the scene of the crash.

The driver was flown to a Kentucky hospital and is still receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries as of Monday morning.

The crash is still under investigation, and VSP says charges are pending.