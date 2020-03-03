VSP: ‘Speed and alcohol’ factors in fatal crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County Tuesday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred along Interstate 81 northbound early Tuesday morning.

According to VSP, the single-vehicle crash occurred at 12:29 a.m. on Interstate 81 northbound in Washington County.

VSP reports that Eric Counts, 45, of Abingdon, died at the scene after the 2007 Chevrolet Aveo he was traveling in took the Exit 13 off-ramp and lost control.

The Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and overturned multiple times.

Counts was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle into the northbound lanes of I-81, according to VSP.

A release from VSP says “speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.”