VSP investigating after 79-year-old man dies in Russell County crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police are investigating after a 79-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on Copper Ridge Road in Russell County Monday.

According to VSP, troopers were called to the scene of the crash at 9 a.m. on Monday near Route 58.

VSP reports a 1983 Chevrolet Custom Deluxe 10 pickup truck had run off the right side of the road and hit a parked Ford F-150 truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Gary D. Fraley, 79, of Castlewood, Virginia, was transported to the Russell County Medical Center.

Fraley later succumbed to his injuries at the medical center.

Fraley had not been wearing his seatbelt, according to VSP.

No one was inside the parked Ford truck at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.