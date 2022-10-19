A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in Dickenson County that sent one person to a local hospital.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred at 6:39 a.m. Wednesday on Dickenson Highway (Route 83). Two vehicles “collided” near Dewdrop Drive, police report.

The VSP reports at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. That person’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation.