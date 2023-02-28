ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) identified the people killed and injured in a car crash on Monday.

According to a release from VSP, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 647/Old Jonesborough Road around 7:46 a.m. on Feb. 27.

After investigating the crash, investigators say a Dodge Charger was traveling north on the route before running off of the right side of the road, overcorrecting, crossing into the oncoming lane and hitting a southbound Chevrolet Silverado truck.

The driver of the Charger, Anna M. McKnight, 20, for Saint Paul, Virginia, reportedly died at the scene. According to the VSP release, McKnight was wearing only the lap portion of her seatbelt.

The driver of the truck, a 54-year-old man from West Virginia, was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center with “serious injuries.”

A Facebook post from the Eastside Spartans Cross Country team in Saint Paul said McKnight was a runner in high school and the recipient of all-district, all-region and three state qualification awards.

“Anna was also the recipient of the Spartan Award given her senior year for her hard work and dedication to cross country,” the post said. “Not only was Anna a great teammate, she was a great friend as evidenced by the connections she made with members of other teams.”

VSP said the crash remains under investigation as of Tuesday.