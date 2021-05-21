VSP identifies suspect fatally shot by Washington County, Va. deputy

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police have released the name of the suspect shot and killed Thursday morning by a Washington County, Virginia sheriff’s deputy.

Virginia State Police said Brandon S. Odell, 31 of Bristol, was being taken into custody when he reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun. According to VSP, a deputy then discharged his firearm, fatally wounding Odell.

“Despite the efforts of the EMS crew at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries,” VSP stated in a release. “A handgun was recovered from inside the motel room.”

Washington County deputies were called to the Economy Inn on Lee Highway regarding a guest who was suspected of violating a protective order.

State police say when deputies arrived at the motel, Odell gave consent for both his room and pickup truck to be searching, leading deputies to recover a firearm from the truck and illegal drugs from inside the room.

Odell’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.