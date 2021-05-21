VSP identifies suspect fatally shot by Washington County, Va. deputy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police have released the name of the suspect shot and killed Thursday morning by a Washington County, Virginia sheriff’s deputy.

Virginia State Police said Brandon S. Odell, 31 of Bristol, was being taken into custody when he reached under a mattress and pulled out a handgun. According to VSP, a deputy then discharged his firearm, fatally wounding Odell.

“Despite the efforts of the EMS crew at the scene, he succumbed to his injuries,” VSP stated in a release. “A handgun was recovered from inside the motel room.”

Washington County deputies were called to the Economy Inn on Lee Highway regarding a guest who was suspected of violating a protective order.

State police say when deputies arrived at the motel, Odell gave consent for both his room and pickup truck to be searching, leading deputies to recover a firearm from the truck and illegal drugs from inside the room.

Odell’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss