VSP identifies motorcyclist killed in Washington County, Va. crash on Sunday

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a crash over the weekend in Washington County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police says John P. Seymore III, 43 of Damascus, was killed Sunday after a pickup truck pulling a cattle trailer pulled in front of Seymore’s motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet and VSP says he died at the scene.

The crash happened on Route 58 at Osceola Road.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. VSP charged the driver with failure to yield right of way.

The crash remains under investigation.

