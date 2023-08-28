DUFFIELD, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police (VSP) has released new information on a Sunday crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

According to the VSP, the fatal hit-and-run crash occurred in Duffield shortly before 5 p.m. when a motorcycle was heading west on Duff Pat Highway. State police report the motorcycle was moving at a “high rate of speed” when a white Honda Accord was attempting to make a turn in the 400 block of the highway.

On Monday, the VSP reported the motorcyclist braked and was thrown from the motorcycle into the side of the Honda. The agency had previously stated on Sunday that the two vehicles collided, but state police said Monday that the motorcycle and Honda did not actually make contact.

The Honda reportedly pulled into a nearby gas station after the impact, turned around and then left the scene.

State police identified the motorcyclist as Jacob Napier, 25 of Harlan, Kentucky. He had been wearing a helmet and died at the scene, police stated.

As of Monday, the VSP continues to seek the driver of the Honda, which was last seen driving west on Pattonsville Road. The vehicle reportedly has Virginia plates, is missing the passenger side mirror and received significant damage to the passenger side doors and front fender. According to state police, both front airbags were deployed in the crash.

The driver was described by the VSP as an “older male of stocky build with a beard.” Anyone with information related to the crash or the Honda and its driver is asked to call 276-228-3131 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

