VSP identifies driver killed in crash involving Lee County deputy
VSP identifies driver killed in crash involving Lee County deputy

by: News Channel 11 Staff

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police has identified the driver killed in a Lee County crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.

VSP says Gail G. Tritt, 74 of Dryden, was killed on January 31 when his 1999 Ford Windstar van pulled out in front of a deputy responding to an emergency.

The crash happened in the 48,000 block Route 58.

Tritt died after being transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital.

The deputy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

VSP says the deputy was running lights and sirens at the time of the crash.

