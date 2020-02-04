VSP identifies driver killed in crash involving Lee County deputy

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police has identified the driver killed in a Lee County crash involving a sheriff’s deputy.
VSP says Gail G. Tritt, 74 of Dryden, was killed on January 31 when his 1999 Ford Windstar van pulled out in front of a deputy responding to an emergency.
The crash happened in the 48,000 block Route 58.
Tritt died after being transported to Lonesome Pine Hospital.
The deputy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.
VSP says the deputy was running lights and sirens at the time of the crash.