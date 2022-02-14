WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities have identified the three people killed in a crash in Wythe County last week.

According to Virginia State Police, a passenger van with seven people on board struck the rear end of a tractor-trailer Friday afternoon on Interstate 81 near mile marker 64. The tractor-trailer was stopped in the left lane due to traffic.

Three passengers in the van were killed: 52-year-old Mark E. Williams, 25-year-old Brittany R. Pucket — both of Tunnel Hill, Georgia — and a 2-year-old boy. State police said Williams and Pucket were not wearing seatbelts but the 2-year-old was secured in a child safety seat.

The driver and three other passengers were taken to a hospital for injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. According to VSP, all four were properly restrained.

State police said the driver and passengers were all related.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.