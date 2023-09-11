BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County on Friday left a Hurley woman dead and a 16-year-old injured, police report.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2004 Ford Ranger was traveling north on Route 643 around 7:40 p.m. As the truck came to a curve, the vehicle reportedly ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and partially overturned into a creek.

The driver, identified by VSP as Tiffany Estep, 35, of Hurley, was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to Buchanan General Hospital where she later died due to her injuries, the release stated.

VSP reports that Estep was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 16-year-old passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of “serious” injuries, VSP said. The 16-year-old was reportedly wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.