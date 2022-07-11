BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a pickup truck crash left one man dead in Buchanan County over the weekend.

According to the VSP, the crash occurred on Route 460 on Saturday, July 9.

The VSP reports a 1986 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was heading west when it went off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail.

State police report that the driver died at the scene. He was identified as Ronald Lee Dave Stacy, 34, of Hurley, Virginia.

Stacy had not been wearing his seatbelt, according to the VSP. The crash is still under investigation as of Monday.

Click here to subscribe to WJHL’s email newsletter for more top stories like this.