VSP: Hundreds of commercial vehicle violations cited in Southwest Va. during team-up with NC police

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – State police from both Virginia and North Carolina teamed up to enforce commercial vehicle operations on Southwest Virginia interstates.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), 702 commercial vehicles were inspected by VSP and troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCHP) during the “Interstate Fall Enforcement Blitz.”

The project was conducted from Nov. 9-11 and resulted in 667 commercial vehicle violations being cited. In addition, VSP reports 51 vehicles were “placed out of service and 64 drivers placed out of service.”

VSP reports the operation was conducted to improve safety on Interstate 81 and Interstate 77.

“This enforcement initiative’s results indicate the extraordinary efforts our Motor Carrier Safety Unit troopers put forth every day as they work to improve passenger and commercial vehicle safety across Virginia,” said Capt. Sean L. Stewart, Virginia State Police Safety Division commander, in the release. “Partnering with our North Carolina counterparts helps to reinforce that safety outreach and enforcement no matter which side of the state line you may be traveling.”