POUND, Va. (WJHL) — A house fire in the Town of Pound, Virginia has left one person dead, the Virginia State Police (VSP) reports.

A release from the VSP said the fire took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 8600 block of Clintwood Highway. Crews worked to extinguish the fire, and once it was out, fire officials “located a body inside the house,” the release states.

The VSP said the deceased was transported to a medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and positive identification.

The release said at this stage of the VSP’s investigation, the fire does not seem to be suspicious in nature.