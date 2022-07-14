BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Thursday revealed that a woman died on July 13 after another driver crossed the center lane on Route 460 less than a mile east of Route 617 and hit two other vehicles in oncoming traffic.

A news release from VSP stated that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had been traveling west on Route 460 around 5 p.m. when it crossed the double line and hit an eastbound 2015 Ford Escape and an eastbound Honda Civic.

The driver of the Malibu, identified only as a 52-year-old man, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 39-year-old man driving the Honda Civic was also transported to receive medical care. A woman who had been a passenger in the Civic died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. VSP noted that flooding does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.

No further information has been released, including the identities of those involved in the crash. VSP stated more information will be released once it becomes available.