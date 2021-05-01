VSP: Fatal Washington County crash on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Washington County that occurred on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

Officials said the crash occurred on Interstate 81 at mile marker 31.

At about 3:20 p.m. a sedan traveling north slowed to merge for a work zone but was unable to stop in time and rear-ended an SUV. The impact caused the sedan to run off the right shoulder and overturn.

The driver of the sedan was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was not injured in the crash, according to officials.