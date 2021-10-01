VSP: Dump truck drags utility lines throughout Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report that early Wednesday morning, a dump truck, with its bed raised carrying coal, snagged several utility lines along Banner Road and Route 58A.

The truck stopped on the side of Route 58A near Carfax Road to lower the bed, but there were still live utility wires scattered across the road and touching the truck, according to VSP.

The press release said that state police charged Marcus Adkins, 58, of Coeburn, Virginia, with reckless driving and for leaving the scene of a crash.

An area fire department responded to the scene.

