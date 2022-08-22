(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) on Monday identified a man who was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer early last Tuesday and revealed that drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

A news release from VSP revealed that Christopher I. LaForce, of Weber City, had been in the roadway when a 2013 Mack tractor-trailer traveling north on U.S. 23 hit him. Investigators learned the driver of the truck had swerved but could not avoid hitting the pedestrian.

First responders transported LaForce to Holston Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He had not been wearing reflective clothing, the release states. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

“Drugs are being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” the release states.

The incident remains under investigation.