VSP: Driver transported to hospital after Sunday night crash in Wise Co.

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash on Route 23 near Norton on Sunday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

A release from VSP states that around 6:37 p.m., a Toyota Rav-4 was heading south on Route 23 when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle then went into the median and rolled over before coming to a rest in the northbound lanes.

The driver was identified by VSP as Ina Lane, 73, of Duffield, Va.

The Norton Fire Department told News Channel 11 they were originally called to the crash with reports of entrapment. However, when crews arrived they found Lane already outside of the vehicle and with minor injuries.

Lane had been wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to VSP. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of her injuries. The Norton Fire Department reported that her transportation was precautionary.

VSP reports Lane was charged with failure to maintain lane. As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.