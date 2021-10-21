VSP: Driver seriously injured after crash involving tractor-trailer on I-81

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – One person was seriously injured Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on I-81 North near mile marker 10 at 3:24 a.m.

VSP reports a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. The driver of the passenger vehicle was reportedly transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The Bristol Virginia Professional Firefighters Association posted to Facebook, stating that their department was called to the scene of the crash to assist Washington County Fire and Rescue.

The post states the person injured in the crash was trapped and the vehicle was “almost completely under the loaded trailer.” Firefighters report crews on the scene used high-pressure airbags to take off the roof and doors of the vehicle so they could get the driver out.

The crash is still under investigation as of Thursday afternoon, VSP reports.