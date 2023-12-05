LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Lee County Tuesday morning.

According to state police, troopers were called to the 5300 block of AJ Osborne Highway shortly after 6 a.m.

An SUV reportedly ran off the highway and struck the home.

VSP reports the driver of the SUV left the scene on foot. No one was in the home at the time of the crash, according to the agency.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the crash remains under investigation, and state police are working to identify the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call VSP at 540-444-7788.