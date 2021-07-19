VSP: Driver killed in Tazewell Co. crash, passengers injured

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a crash in Tazewell County Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Route 67 (Jewell Ridge Road) south of Route 616.

The release states a 2005 Ford Explorer was headed north when it went off the right side of the road, then overcorrected. VSP reports the Ford then went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.

The Ford reportedly went down an embankment after hitting the guardrail and overturned. It hit several trees during the crash, according to VSP.

The release states the driver, Christopher Brown, 45, of Jewell Ridge, Virginia, died at the scene. He had been wearing his seatbelt.

VSP reports the two passengers in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

As of Monday, the crash remains under investigation.