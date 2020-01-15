Breaking News
VSP: Driver killed in Lee County crash, investigation ongoing

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Officials with Virginia State Police said in a news release Wednesday that one person died Tuesday after reportedly running a stop sign, crashing into another vehicle.

According to that release, the driver of a 2005 Dodge Magnum was traveling on Flanary Bridge Road in Lee County when the driver, “failed to stop for the posted stop sign and entered the intersection with Route 58.”

VSP officials said the Dodge was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban on Route 58.

The driver of the Dodge, identified only as an adult male, was taken to the Middlesboro ARH Hospital, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

