VSP: Driver killed in Lee County after vehicle crashes into mobile home

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver was ejected from his vehicle and killed in a Lee County crash Tuesday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP Sergeant Jason Day told News Channel 11 the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Route 58-A in the Ben Hur community.

Day said a 1998 Jeep was headed west on the roadway when it arrived at a curve, left the road and hit a concrete wall. The Jeep then hit some nearby parked vehicles before going airborne.

According to Day, the Jeep went airborne and crashed into a single-wide trailer. The trailer was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

VSP reports the driver of the Jeep was ejected from the vehicle. He was killed during the crash, according to Day.

Day told News Channel 11 the driver had not been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. Speed is a suspected factor.

The identity of the driver has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

No one else was injured in the crash, according to Day.

The crash remains under investigation.