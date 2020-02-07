1  of  3
Breaking News
VSP: Driver killed after vehicle found upside-down in Washington County creek UPDATE: Driver dies after being pulled from Bluff City creek UPDATE: Driver dies after being pulled from Bluff City creek
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 6

VSP: Driver dies after vehicle found upside-down in Washington County, Va. creek

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Virginia State Police generic_1542326440039.png.jpg

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police says one person is dead after their vehicle was found upside-down in a creek on Friday.

The vehicle was discovered late Friday morning in a creek near Rich Valley Road and Old Saltworks Road.

Abingdon Fire and Swift Water Rescue pulled the driver from the vehicle, but she later died at Johnston Memorial Hospital according to state police.

The name of the driver has not been released.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.

This marks the third fatal crash reported so far involving a vehicle being found upside down in a creek. A 75-year-old woman died after her vehicle was found in a creek in Sullivan County. A 19-year-old was also killed in Unicoi County when his vehicle overturned into a creek.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss