VSP: Driver in custody, passenger still at-large after pursuit in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – One man is in custody after a pursuit in Washington County that started Tuesday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

According to a statement from VSP, a trooper attempted to stop a southbound Chevrolet pickup truck at 9:12 p.m. on Interstate 81.

VSP reports the truck refused to stop and a pursuit occurred.

The truck took Exit 17 and left the interstate, according to VSP.

The chase continued until the pickup crashed near the Exit 10 and I-81 interchange, and the male driver and male passenger fled on foot.

A search perimeter was set up with help from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the driver was found and taken into custody.

VSP says the passenger was not found.

Charges are currently pending.

No further details were available as of Wednesday morning.