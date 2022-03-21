GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man died on Friday, March 18 following a single-vehicle crash last Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

A release stated that a 2007 Nissan Murano was traveling south on Crescent Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side before hitting a utility pole. First responders arrived at the scene near the 9300 block at 4:12 p.m.

Police revealed Monday that the driver, Christopher D. Stiltner, 20, of Saltville, died in the hospital two days after the crash. The passenger was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries. VSP previously reported the passenger’s injuries as minor. Neither was wearing seatbelts, the report stated.

The two children in the backseat at the time of the crash were not injured and were both in age-appropriate safety restraints, according to VSP. Previous reports from the VSP stated that bystanders removed the children from the SUV.

Responding agencies included VSP, the Glade Spring Fire Department, Washington County Lifesaving Crew, Glade Spring Police Department, Saltville Police Department and Richardson Ambulance Service.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information has been released at this time.