VSP: Driver dead after tractor-trailer carrying pumpkins overturns

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL)- Virginia State Police officials are investigating a crash that killed a tractor-trailer driver on Wednesday.

VSP officials said that crash happened in Smyth County at Whitetop Road and Ramplewood Road after a tractor-trailer ran off the road, and down into an embankment.

That tractor-trailer was carrying a load of pumpkins.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by authorities, was flowing to the Bristol Regional Medical center where that driver died Wednesday evening.

VSP is continuing to investigate the crash.