WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Damascus man is dead after crashing into a construction vehicle on Oct. 24, police report.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), a 2004 Buick LeSabre was traveling west on Route 58/Jeb Stuart Highway when it came to an active work zone.

A highway construction employee standing along the highway signaled with a sign for westbound traffic to stop so a construction vehicle could cross over Route 58, VSP reports.

The Buick, driven by John K. Turnmire Jr., 77, of Damascus, reportedly failed to stop and ran into the side of the construction vehicle. He was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center where he died on Monday, the release stated.

The driver of the construction vehicle was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.