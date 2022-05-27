ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed the agency responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-81 North in Washington County Friday at 11:04 a.m.

The crash, which involved a motorcycle, occurred at the 19 mile marker. Police stated that the motorcycle had been traveling north when the crash took place, but what led to the incident remains under investigation.

First responders transported the motorcyclist to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to the VSP.

No further details have been released.